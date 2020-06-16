Love Island: Australia winners revealed as series kicks off on ITV2

While we’re just getting into Love Island: Australia, this series is old news to its audience Down Under.

The show, which filmed on the Spanish island of Mallorca, originally aired in Australia in 2018, so the winners have already been decided, and the 2018 contestants are lighting up Instagram with pictures of their post-TV influencer careers.

If you’re one of those people who likes to flick to the last page of a book before you’ve even finished chapter one, then read on, we’re about to reveal who won season one of Love Island: Australia.

WARNING: This article contains huge spoilers – only scroll down if you want to know who wins the series currently airing on ITV2.

Who wins Love Island: Australia season 1?

The first ever series of Love Island: Australia was won by Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir, who shared prize money of $50,000. We’d love to tell you that beauty queen Tayla and electrician Grant also went on to get married and have babies, but the couple actually split up less than three weeks after the series ended. Bummer.

It was actually quite the scandal, as it emerged that Grant had a secret girlfriend back home, who he hadn’t revealed to anyone before going on the show. It seems he was more interested in finding fame than looking for romance, which is not exactly in the spirit of Love Island, is it? Or is it?

Tayla wasn’t too worried – she ended up enjoying a relationship with another islander, Dom Thomas, before moving onto AFL player Nathan Broad.

All’s well that ends well.

Love Island: Australia airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.