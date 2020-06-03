Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Love Island Australia is coming to ITV2 in place of Love Island 2020

Love Island Australia is coming to ITV2 in place of Love Island 2020

The Australian version of the dating show will air later this month

Credit: ITV

ITV2 will be airing the first series of Love Island: Australia this summer to replace Love Island 2020.

Advertisement

In May, ITV announced that the summer series of Love Island 2020 was cancelled as it was impossible to go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic and UK lockdown.

ITV’s Director of Television Kevin Lygo said that travelling to Mallorca for Love Island 2020 was “now out of the question”, but that the series will be “back stronger than ever in 2021”.

The first series of the Australian version of the ITV2 dating show, presented by Sophie Monk and Eoghan McDermott, will air every night in the place of UK Love Island later this month.

Filmed in May 2018, Love Island: Australia will see 10 single Aussies enter a luxury villa in Mallorca in an attempt to find love and win the $50,000 cash prize.

“Bring on the Bombshells, the Bromances and a little bit of Naughty Naughty!” the trailer teases. “Its the Love Island you love, just with a different accent.”

The Australian version of Love Island, which has aired for two seasons, was previously broadcast in the UK on ITVBe.

Advertisement

Love Island: Australia will air nightly on ITV2 later this month. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Love Island

Credit: ITV
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Adam apologises to Rosie, ITV Pictures, SL

Love Island’s Adam finally apologises to Rosie: “It wasn’t nice to see you upset”

From ITV Studios Australia Love Island: Australia on ITVBe Pictured: Natasha Cherie, Tayla Damir, Erin Barnett, Cassidy McGill, Millie Fuller, Charlie Taylor, Eden Dally, Justin Lacko, Grant Crapp and Josh Moss. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island Australia is back tonight – and it’s sexier than ever

©ITV

Lauren Morris ITV postponing Love Island is the best news we've heard all lockdown

Love Island Charlie Brake

Who is Charlie Brake? Meet the Love Island socialite whose mates nicknamed him “Snakey Brakey”