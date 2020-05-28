When is Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins back on TV? Who will be in it?

Celeb spin-offs don’t come more gruelling and shocking than Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

After all, we’re not sure we really fancy being dragged out of a car with a bag on our head in the name of entertainment!

Still, it makes compelling TV. So when will the gripping series return to our screens?

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

The series, a spin off from civilian show SAS: Who Dares Wins, sees SAS staff put celebrities through their paces, recreating the SAS selection process faced by real recruits. Chief Officer Ant Middleton leads the brutal challenges, which include abseiling, allowing yourself to be punched and not lashing out, and intense interrogation in an improvised kidnap scenario.

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins back on TV?

There is no official word on whether there will be a third series of Celebrity SAS, but the show has proved popular for Channel 4 and we’re expecting it to return. The first two series aired in April, so if C4 followed the same pattern the show would likely air in April 2021. But who knows how lockdown will affect the next series…

Series six of the non-celebrity version of the show films in September. If you think you’ve got what it takes to pass SAS selection, you can apply for the series here.

Who won last year’s series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Last year only two celebrities made it through: Rudimental’s DJ Locksmith and Paralympian Lauren Steadman. Presenter Helen Skelton and reality star Joey Essex fell at the final hurdle when they failed the interrogation round.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is expected to return to Channel 4 in 2021. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.