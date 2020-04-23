“We can get away with murder next time!” Fred Sirieix on next season of Gordon, Gino and Fred

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix have been travelling across America in their latest series on ITV.

Advertisement

Although it sadly comes to an end tonight, RadioTimes.com caught up with Fred, who mentioned he’s keen to do more, when the time allows.

Of course, the trio can’t travel at the moment on account of the coronavirus pandemic, but when the moment allows, they’ll be back out travelling.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When asked if they’ll do more series of their road trip show, Fred told us: “It all depends on this virus, the lockdown, isolation and the situation at the moment. We’ve been talking every week since we’ve been back and we’ll see what can do and what we can’t do. Some of it is out of our hands, actually.

“We want to go and do something because we have fun together. We really enjoy each other’s company and people enjoy what we do. So hopefully we can do some more.”

But where would they love to go next? The world’s their oyster, according to Fred.

“Lots of places. If you think of the world, I would like to go everywhere. I would prefer not to go somewhere cold because I like it when it’s hot. But anywhere,” he explained.

As for the future, the sky’s the limit, as Fred hinted: “When we were in America, if we get away with what we’ve done, we can get away with murder next time.”

Speaking about tonight’s finale (23rd April), Fred spoke about the gang’s lumberjack experience, and laughed about how two figures they meet tonight “did not care” about mixing with celebs.

“You will see today when we went to get some wood in Texas, you will see these two [men]. They were the only two people not to ask Gordon for a picture. They did not care at all who he was.”

Fred laughed: “These two [men] in the woods, oh my god, when they see me in my pink shorts – everybody thought we were a couple, me and Gino, and it happened more than once. It was very, very funny every time.”

The maître d’ will be returning to the First Dates Hotel in the coming weeks for a brand new series.

First Dates Hotel series five, with Fred Sirieix, starts next Thursday 30th April at 9pm on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip concludes tonight on ITV at 9pm. If you’re looking for your next show, check out our TV Guide.