Meet the cast of The Last Kingdom season 4 on Netflix

Netflix’s historical epic The Last Kingdom is finally returning to screens, reuniting its large ensemble of talent from all over Europe.

The series hasn’t been afraid to kill off major characters, resulting in an ever-changing cast list where no one is truly safe.

So, who is still alive heading into season four? Consult our character profiles below for everything you need to know…

Alexander Dreymon plays Uhtred of Bebbanburg

Who is Uhtred of Bebbanburg? Uhtred is the Saxon heir to the land of Bebbanburg, who was raised by Danes after his father was slain in battle. His uncle, power hungry Aelfric, usurped him of his ancestral lands and to this day Uhtred wants revenge.

Though he did not wish to be a traitor to the people who raised him, Uhtred has frequently fought for the Saxons under King Alfred of Wessex. But with the sickly king now dead and his young son on the throne, Wessex has never been more vulnerable…

What else has Alexander Dreymon been in? Dreymon was born in Germany and is fluent in German, English and French. Uhtred of Bebbanburg is his best-known character, although American Horror Story fans may recognise him from his recurring role in the third season, titled Coven. He is currently working on a Swedish film called Horizon Line, which also stars Alison Williams (Get Out) and Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who).

Emily Cox plays Brida

Who is Brida? Brida is a Saxon woman who was kidnapped as a child and raised by Danes, growing up alongside Uhtred. She has stayed loyal to the Danes as a fierce warrior and firm believer in their Pagan faith. She was once romantically involved with Uhtred, but their relationship has been strained as of late by his continued support for the Saxons.

What else has Emily Cox been in? Cox was born in Austria and began her career with roles in several European films. She currently stars in a German comedy series called Jerks which was recently renewed for a fourth season.

Ian Hart plays Father Beocca

Who is Father Beocca? Father Beocca is a Saxon priest who baptised Uhtred when he was a young boy. As a result of this decades-long connection, the two of them share a bond and Beocca was often the only person in King Alfred’s court to defend him. It is for this reason that Beocca was expelled from the crown’s inner circle when Alfred died, as his surviving wife Aelswith always despised Uhtred and his so-called “heathen” practices.

Until recently, Beocca was married to Uhtred’s adoptive sister Thyra, but she was killed in a fire started purposefully by a xenophobic man who hated her due to her Dane heritage.

What else has Ian Hart been in? Harry Potter fans will recognise Hart as Professor Quirrell (aka Lord Voldemort) in The Philosopher’s Stone, but he has made numerous other film and television appearances.

Recently, Hart has had roles in E4 comedy series My Mad Fat Diary and BBC One’s Noughts + Crosses, as well as acclaimed indie film God’s Own Country and period drama Mary Queen of Scots.

Magnus Bruun plays Cnut

Who is Cnut? Cnut is a viking warrior and the cousin of Brida’s late partner Ragnar (who was brutally murdered in season three). He secretly had a hand in orchestrating his cousin’s death and has since entered into a relationship with Brida, admiring her feisty fighting spirit.

What else has Magnus Bruun been in? Bruun has had numerous roles in Danish television shows and appeared in the eighth episode of Gentleman Jack as Count Blücher.

Jeppe Beck Laursen plays Haesten

Who is Haesten? Haesten is a viking with a grudge against King Alfred’s daughter, Lady Aethelflaed, after she killed his friend and fellow warrior Sigefrid on the battlefield.

What else has Jeppe Beck Laursen been in? Laursen is a Norwegian actor who has recently appeared in Netflix’s original series Ragnarok, which is inspired by elements from Norse mythology. He co-starred in cult favourite comedy horror Dead Snow and appeared in 2013’s Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, both directed by Tommy Wirkola.

Arnas Fedaravičius plays Sihtric

Who is Sihtric? Sihtric is one of Uhtred’s most trusted men, who is often sent on reconnaissance missions as a spy. Despite being born a Dane, he now has a wife in Wessex and is loyal to the Saxons.

What else has Arnas Fedaravičius been in? Hailing from Lithuania, Fedaravičius had a breakout role in the second season of Swedish drama series Thicker Than Water, which was broadcast in the UK on More4 as part of Walter Presents.

Mark Rowley plays Finan

Who is Finan? Finan is another of Uhtred’s trusted advisers, who has travelled alongside him since they met as slaves in the second season.

What else has Mark Rowley been in? Although Finan is an Irish character, fans may be surprised to learn that Rowley is actually Scottish. He appeared in the second series of ITV’s Home Fires and has also bagged a role in Daniel Radcliffe’s zany action flick Guns Akimbo.

Ewan Mitchell plays Osferth

Who is Osferth? Osferth is the bastard son of King Alfred who once served as a monk, but left the monastery to fight alongside Uhtred as one of his loyal supporters.

What else has Ewan Mitchell been in? Mitchell played Tom Bennett in the BBC’s war drama World on Fire and had another starring role on ITV’s short-lived series The Halcyon. He also appeared in the science-fiction film High Life starring Robert Pattinson.

Timothy Innes plays King Edward

Who is Edward? Edward is the new king of Wessex, who inherited the throne from his recently-deceased father Alfred, but some people weren’t happy to see the crown go to someone so young. In the past, he has been sympathetic towards Uhtred, but with his pious mother Aelswith as an adviser that could very well change.

What else has Timothy Innes been in? In addition to The Last Kingdom, Innes is known for appearing on the first season of ITV’s Harlots, where he played Benjamin Lennox.

Millie Brady plays Princess Aethelflaed

Who is Princess Aethelflaed? Aethelflaed is the daughter of the late Alfred and sister to King Edward. She accepted an arranged marriage to Lord Aethelred in order to unite the kingdoms of Wessex and Mercia, but he is abusive towards her and has plotted to kill her in the past. She is headstrong and has previously broken convention by riding into battle with the soldiers of Mercia, which only heightens her husband’s disapproval of her.

What else has Millie Brady been in? Brady recently appeared in ITV’s factual drama White House Farm and has also featured in comedy horror flick Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, as well as Kray Twins biopic Legend and Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Toby Regbo plays Lord Aethelred

Who is Lord Aethelred? Aethelred is Lord of Mercia and the husband of Aethelflaed, but he is abusive towards her and once plotted to have her killed. Their marriage brought he and his kingdom under the reign of King Alfred, but he has been looking to seize back power following young Edward’s rise to the throne.

What else has Toby Regbo been in? Regbo broke out by playing young Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, a role he recently reprised in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

On the small screen, Regbo is best known for appearing in the Tudor era teen drama Reign and the Netflix series Medici: The Magnificent. He also co-starred opposite Eddie Izzard in Sky One’s reimagining of Treasure Island in 2011.

Eliza Butterworth plays Aelswith

Who is Aelswith? Aelswith is King Alfred’s widow who once ruled alongside him. Since his death, her son has taken the throne but she remains influential as one of his key advisers. As a devout Christian, she despises Uhtred despite everything he’s done for Wessex, considering him a heathen and a sinner.

What else has Eliza Butterworth been in? Butterworth has made appearances in ITV’s DCI Banks and BBC One’s WPC 56. She will soon star opposite Colin Farrell and Stephen Graham in The North Water, an adaptation of Ian McGuire’s acclaimed novel.

Joseph Millson plays Aelfric

Who is Aelfric? When Uhtred was just a boy, his uncle Aelfric stole his ancestral land of Bebbanburg from him and planned to have him killed. Decades have passed, but the feud between them remains and Uhtred intends to take back what is rightfully his…

What else has Joseph Millson been in? Doctor Who fans may recognise Millson from its beloved spin-off series The Sarah Jane Adventures, where he played Alan Jackson.

Millson has also appeared in Daniel Craig’s first ever Bond film Casino Royale, romantic comedy I Give It a Year and recent action flick Angel Has Fallen starring Gerard Butler.

The Last Kingdom season four lands on Netflix on Sunday 26th April