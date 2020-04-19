"Farewell, Sarah Jane,” he said. “The final Sarah Jane Adventure. Made with the blessing of Lis' family; come and say goodbye.”

Sarah Jane (Sladen) was perhaps the most well-known classic travelling partners of the Doctor, materialising across time and space with both the Third (Jon Pertwee) and Fourth (Tom Baker) versions of The Doctor.

After returning to the main series alongside David Tennant (The Tenth Doctor) and Billie Piper (Rose Tyler), Sarah Jane was the subject of CBBC spin-off series The Sarah Jane Adventures from 2007. The show was forced to stop in 2011 during the filming of the fifth series following the death of Sladen due to illness.

Although the final episode of the Sarah Jane Adventures ended with a moving video montage, the character’s story was left unfinished. The new adventure penned by Davies, however, gives the companion a proper goodbye.

And if that wasn’t enough for fans to enjoy, Davies is set to join Tennant, Catherine Tate (companion Donna Noble), John Barrowman (Captain Jack Harkness), Freema Agyeman (Martha Jones) and director Graeme Harper in a rewatch of The Stolen Earth and Journey’s End, each providing live commentary on Twitter. The watchalong event starts at 7pm on 19th April.

The two-part story features Sladen as Sarah Jane, teaming up with Tennant’s Doctor and members of Team Torchwood to battle the Daleks and their reality bomb.

Audio drama producers Big Finish recently announced a story featuring Sarah Jane, the classic companion to be voiced by Sladen’s daughter, Sadie Miller.

