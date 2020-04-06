By registering for a free Big Finish account, fans will be able to access a different story each week – starting this week with Doctor Who: The War Doctor – The Innocent starring John Hurt and written by Nicholas Briggs.

Big Finish

Set during the Time War, the story concerns the War Doctor’s recovery on the peaceful planet Keska.

Further free stories will be released over the next eight weeks.

Big Finish recently announced that it would be temporarily suspending studio sessions to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, though the company is still in active production using remote recording. It has also postponed its annual Big Finish Day event and will be adopting a 'digital-first' strategy with a delay to physical releases in order to safeguard the health of warehouse workers.

The company put out another free release, The Confessions of Dorian Gray: Isolation starring Alexander Vlahos, last month.