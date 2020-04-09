How to watch Easter Sunday Mass and services online – Pope Francis live today

Easter is the main event in the Christian calendar, marking the end of Lent and Jesus’ resurrection.

Advertisement

The day is celebrated globally by Christians, but this year with everyone in lockdown due to the pandemic people from all denominations, from Catholics to CoE, maybe wondering where they can watch a service online.

While services are behind closed church doors this year they are still running in the UK as well as Pope Francis’ Holy Week schedule.

How to watch an Easter service or Mass

There are several places you can watch the Easter servicees.

The Church of England has a live stream that will go live on Sunday, 12th April at 9am UK time. You can watch on the Church of England website. You can also watch on Facebook or listen in on BBC Radio 4 at 8.10am onwards. To find your local church live streaming a Church of England service you can look here.

If you want a Catholic Mass read on for the Pope’s services or tune in to follow Cardinal Nichols for Easter Sunday Mass on all BBC Local Radio at 8.10am. To find your local church you can see the full list with times here.

On BBC One there’s Sunday service on BBC One at 11.25am.

Easter Sunday TV schedule

Saturday 11th April

Easter From King’s at 7pm BBC Two sees music and readings from the fan-vaulted Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, with the world-famous choir singing some of the best-loved choral music for the season.

Easter – Sunday, 12th April

Urbi et Orbi – Pope Francis gives Easter Message live from Rome at 11am, BBC One.

Music for Hope, a performance by Andrea Bocelli, will be available to stream live on his YouTube channel at 6pm, YouTube

How to watch the Pope’s Easter services

Vatican News also has a YouTube channel with live stream and playlists so you can watch them back. EWTN will air the services over Easter Weekend just as it did Palm Sunday. You can tune in on EWTN’s YouTube Channel.

Thursday

Pope Francis will celebrate all Holy Week rites at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican according to Vatican News. Events kicked off with Palm Sunday last week. They continue with Maundy Thursday on 9th April at 6pm.

Good Friday

Good Friday service, the Lord’s Passion is at 5pm UK time (6pm Rome). The Stations of the Cross won’t be held in as normal at the Colosseum, but instead, they’ll be shown in front of St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican at 8pm UK time (9pm Rome)

Saturday

The Easter Vigil Mass will be held at the Vatican Basilica at 8pm UK time (9pm Rome) on 11th April.

Easter Sunday

The next day Easter Sunday Mass will be held at the Basilica at 8am UK time (9am Rome) and will end with the Pope’s Blessing Urbi et Orbi and his message. The Urbi et Orbi message will be shown on BBC One at 11am.

Advertisement

For more timings and what to watch take a look at our our TV Guide.