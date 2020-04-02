What do the Outnumbered cast look like now? Plus what they’ve been up to

The BBC are repeating Outnumbered – hurrah – which means we’re going to get to grow up with the Brockman family all over again.

But the kids from season one look a little different from how they are now.

What has our favourite little London family been up to while they’ve been away?

Tyger Drew Honey – Jake

Tyger’s spent the past few years trying his hand at everything from guest roles in Midsomer Murders and Citizen Khan, to real life adventures in Celebs Go Dating and 24 Hours in the Past. You might also have spotted him doing some presenting in his very own BBC Three series, Tyger Takes On…

“It seems absurd people don’t realise that we age at the same rate as everyone else on the planet” the now 24-year-old tells Radio Times. “People say ‘I thought you were 11!’ I was…”

Daniel Roche – Ben

He played Just William’s William Brown back in 2010 and even joined Dani’s House as Megaboyd back in the day but Daniel’s been off our screens since the 2014 Christmas Special. The 20-year-old now juggles acting with his commitments to rugby, as he’s playing semi-professionally with Wasps Academy and tells Radio Times that it’s “hard to juggle the two”.

Ramona Marquez – Karen

The littlest Brockman is 19-years-old now and has amassed a whopping 101,000 followers on Instagram. Marquez is well known thanks to roles in The King’s Speech (Princess Margaret), Arthur Christmas and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, but it’s her time as Karen that seems to have captured the imagination of the viewing public.

“I get recognised a lot and people can’t get their head around it that I’m not Karen – and I’m not a child!”, she says.

And what about their parents? Have they experienced similar transformations in their years off screen?

Claire Skinner – Sue

TV veteran Claire has popped up on the telly many a time since we last saw her as Sue. Roles in Inside No. 9 , Channel 4’s Power Monkeys and Sky1’s Critical brought the Brockman matriarch back to the small screen.

Hugh Dennis – Pete

Hugh Dennis is something of a constant on our TV screens thanks to panel shows like Mock The Week, Would I Lie To You? and Duck Quacks Don’t Echo. In the years since the last Outnumbered special he’s done his fair share of acting too though, popping up in Ballot Monkeys, Not Going Out, Drink History: UK and most recently, the very popular Fleabag.

