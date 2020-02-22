Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh cast in Game of Thrones creators’ first Netflix show
The actress is also executive producing the comedy drama The Chair, which focuses on the head of a university English department
Sandra Oh, who plays the titular MI5 agent in Killing Eve, has been cast in the lead role of Netflix’s upcoming comedy-drama The Chair.
Game of Thrones creators Dan Benioff and D.B. Weiss are among the executive producers, marking the six-part series as their first TV project for Netflix since signing a $200 million deal with the streaming giant last year, according to Hollywood Reporter.
Oh, who will continue to lead Killing Eve following its renewal for a fourth series, will play the chair of a university English department in the new Netflix show, alongside executive producing.
Series showrunner and executive producer Amanda Peet (Benioff’s wife) co-wrote the pilot episode with Annie Julia Wyman. Jay Duplass (Cyrus) will also reportedly co-star alongside Oh.