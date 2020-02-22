Accessibility Links

Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh cast in Game of Thrones creators’ first Netflix show

The actress is also executive producing the comedy drama The Chair, which focuses on the head of a university English department

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Sandra Oh attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sandra Oh, who plays the titular MI5 agent in Killing Eve, has been cast in the lead role of Netflix’s upcoming comedy-drama The Chair.

Game of Thrones creators Dan Benioff and D.B. Weiss are among the executive producers, marking the six-part series as their first TV project for Netflix since signing a $200 million deal with the streaming giant last year, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Oh, who will continue to lead Killing Eve following its renewal for a fourth series, will play the chair of a university English department in the new Netflix show, alongside executive producing.

Series showrunner and executive producer Amanda Peet (Benioff’s wife) co-wrote the pilot episode with Annie Julia Wyman. Jay Duplass (Cyrus) will also reportedly co-star alongside Oh.

