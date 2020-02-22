Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh cast in Game of Thrones creators’ first Netflix show

Sandra Oh, who plays the titular MI5 agent in Killing Eve, has been cast in the lead role of Netflix’s upcoming comedy-drama The Chair.

Game of Thrones creators Dan Benioff and D.B. Weiss are among the executive producers, marking the six-part series as their first TV project for Netflix since signing a $200 million deal with the streaming giant last year, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Oh, who will continue to lead Killing Eve following its renewal for a fourth series, will play the chair of a university English department in the new Netflix show, alongside executive producing.

Series showrunner and executive producer Amanda Peet (Benioff’s wife) co-wrote the pilot episode with Annie Julia Wyman. Jay Duplass (Cyrus) will also reportedly co-star alongside Oh.