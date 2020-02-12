Star Wars: Rogue One prequel series will film this year for Disney+

Actor Diego Luna has confirmed that his Star Wars prequel series will shoot this year as it nears closer to a probable release in 2021.

Luna played Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a member of the rebel alliance dedicated to taking down the evil Empire.

He will be the subject of a new series coming to streaming service Disney+, which will explore his earlier years leading up to the spin-off movie.

After filming was delayed last year, Luna has now confirmed that the untitled prequel show will be moving ahead in 2020 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Yes, we are doing it. We are doing it this year. It’s happening, and I’m getting ready for it,” he said.

“It is really cool to tell a story where you already know the ending. It is a different approach because of the beauty and it’s how things happen. It’s not just what happens. It’s not the typical way of approaching a story.”

He added, “You know the ending, but you don’t know how it happened, and we have that challenge in front of us again, which is exciting.”

Rogue One co-star Alan Tudyk will also return for the high-profile series, reprising his role as the reprogrammed Imperial droid K-2SO.

Disney+ is already home to The Mandalorian, a flashy series set in the Star Wars universe starring Pedro Pascal and the Baby Yoda puppet you’ve seen in thousands of memes.

Animated favourite Star Wars: The Clone Wars is also returning to the streamer for a long-awaited seventh season, while an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor is in the early stages of development.

Cassian Andor is expected to land on Disney+ in 2021