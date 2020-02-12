BBC One commissions new mystery thriller The Tourist

BBC One has commissioned a new thriller series from the writers of Baptiste and The Missing.

Harry and Jack Williams have written The Tourist, a mysterious new drama set in the unforgiving Australian outback.

The show opens with a British man being pursued across the harsh terrain by a tank truck attempting to drive him off the road, barely escaping with his life and winding up in hospital.

When he wakes up, he has no memory of his former life but his relentless pursuers remain hot on his trail and out for blood.

Over the course of the series, the unnamed man will attempt to get to the heart of his true identity in a story with “quirky, enigmatic characters,” as well as “off-beat black comedy” according to The Tourist’s official synopsis.

Harry and Jack Williams said in a statement: “The Tourist is a departure from anything we’ve written before. It isn’t an easy show to categorise – so we won’t. We are, however, hugely excited to have Chris Sweeney on board as director, and to be making this for the BBC. We’re thankful for their support of this ambitious project.”

The series is co-commissioned by BBC One and Australian streaming service Stan, with filming set to begin later this year and no cast members attached just yet.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “The Tourist has one of the boldest and most brain-twistingly brilliant conceits which thriller fans will have experienced in a long time.

“We are delighted to be home to this inspired and utterly original idea and can’t wait to see how Jack, Harry and the exciting team at Two Brothers will bring it to life.”

Harry and Jack Williams are the founders of production company Two Brothers Pictures, who have previously worked on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag as well as ITV dramas Liar and The Widow.