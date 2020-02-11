Mark Ruffalo reportedly eyeing role in HBO’s Parasite TV show

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo is reportedly in line for a role on the upcoming Parasite TV series headed to HBO.

The actor, who has played the Incredible Hulk in several Marvel films since 2012’s The Avengers, is said to be circling a lead role on the upcoming show, according to Collider.

Parasite is a South Korean film about a poor family who infiltrate the lives of a rich household. It has been widely acclaimed, emerging as a huge winner at the 92nd Academy Awards with four Oscars including Best Picture.

HBO has been planning a spin-off TV series with original director Bong Joon-ho since January, but details remain very scarce about what form it will take.

A spokesperson for the network told Collider: “The HBO limited series inspired by Parasite is in the early stages of development, and to speculate on any characters or casting is wildly premature.”

Nevertheless, the website claims that there is interest from both Joon-ho and Ruffalo’s representatives and that the actor is the most likely casting at present.

Ruffalo is currently starring in legal drama Dark Waters and will play twin brothers in HBO’s upcoming series I Know This Much Is True, premiering in April of this year.

Parasite’s Best Picture win at the Academy Awards was historic as the first time an international film has taken the prize, as well as something of an upset due to 1917‘s dominance at several previous ceremonies.

Parasite is currently playing in cinemas.