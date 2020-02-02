Accessibility Links

Take a look inside Winter Love Island’s Casa Amor

Love Island opens the doors to Casa Amor for another year

Winter Love Island is about to undergo a huge shake-up, as the contestants are split into two groups and faced with brand new temptations.

Half of this year’s islanders will remain in the villa, while the others will be whisked away to the luxurious Casa Amor, an exciting twist that made its debut in the previous series.

Both groups will be introduced to a cast of brand new singletons, which could spell the end for a few of the show’s shakier couples.

ITV has revealed a look inside Casa Amor and it might just leave you craving a tropical escape of your own.

Kitted out with a swimming pool as well as plenty of areas to sunbathe and relax, it also features nods to some of the show’s zany catchphrases like “trust in your sauce.”

Have a look around Casa Amor yourself in the images below…

Love Island airs every night at 9pm on ITV2

