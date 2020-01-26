Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dancing On Ice sends third celebrity home in surprising result

Dancing On Ice sends third celebrity home in surprising result

It was a competitive skate-off but one had to go

Radzi Chinyanganya. Blue Peter (BBC)

Dancing On Ice viewers said goodbye to a third contestant this evening as a competitive skate-off ended in elimination for Radzi Chinyanganya.

Advertisement

He was up against Caprice Bourret after failing to impress the judges with his first routine.

However, the judges unanimously chose to save the model, who recently parted ways from her professional partner, Hamish Gaman.

Viewers weren’t best pleased with the result, believing the Blue Peter favourite deserved to stay.

Meanwhile, others were pleased to see Caprice saved, emphasising how she did perform better than Radzi.

Elsewhere in the episode, Lisa George was reunited with some of her Corrie pals for a thrilling routine that put her near the top of the leaderboard.

Advertisement

Dancing On Ice airs Sundays on ITV at 6pm

Tags

All about Dancing on Ice

Radzi Chinyanganya. Blue Peter (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dancing on Ice Caprice

Caprice Bourret WILL be back on Dancing on Ice this Sunday with new partner

Dancing on Ice 2020 Holly and Phil (ITV)

Dancing on Ice leaderboard 2020

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 7th January 2020 From ITV Studios Dancing On Ice: SR12 on ITV Pictured: Caprice. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Dancing on Ice Caprice and Hamish "part ways"

Holly and Phil, Dancing on Ice (ITV)

What time is Dancing on Ice on ITV?