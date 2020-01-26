Dancing On Ice sends third celebrity home in surprising result

Dancing On Ice viewers said goodbye to a third contestant this evening as a competitive skate-off ended in elimination for Radzi Chinyanganya.

He was up against Caprice Bourret after failing to impress the judges with his first routine.

However, the judges unanimously chose to save the model, who recently parted ways from her professional partner, Hamish Gaman.

Viewers weren’t best pleased with the result, believing the Blue Peter favourite deserved to stay.

I must’ve been watching another skate off… the one I saw was that Radzi skated really well and Caprice was tentative and really wobbley… poor show @itvdancingonice #DancingOnIce ???? — TheLilacDragonfly@Rozel???????? (@Lilac_Dragonfly) January 26, 2020

Justice for Radzi! Absolutely robbed #DancingOnIce — Helholds (@helholds) January 26, 2020

Meanwhile, others were pleased to see Caprice saved, emphasising how she did perform better than Radzi.

Gutted for Radzi, but to be fair Caprice did the better skate off. No doubt she will be in the skate off next week too. #DancingOnIce — Andrea Marie (@AndreaMariexx30) January 26, 2020

Like it or not (and believe me I don’t like it!), Caprice was saved because her skate off was better than Radzi’s. #DancingOnIce — Linda W (@LindyLaQueen) January 26, 2020

Elsewhere in the episode, Lisa George was reunited with some of her Corrie pals for a thrilling routine that put her near the top of the leaderboard.

Dancing On Ice airs Sundays on ITV at 6pm