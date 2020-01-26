Lisa and her professional partner Tom Naylor performed a pub brawl on ice this week to Tom Jones' Delilah.

Antony, who plays Sean in Coronation Street was serving pints behind the bar while Leanne actress Jane propped it up.

Lisa, meanwhile, channeled her Cobbles' character Beth and pretended to be in a rowdy brawl with her dancing partner.

The judges loved it, placing her at the top of the leaderboard with a respectable score of 32 out of 40.

Twitter was set alight by Lisa's performance, also, as fans flocked to share their thoughts.

I give Lisa and Tom 8.0 out of 10.0. Lisa is an excellent skater, and I loved her characterisation! There was a stumble early on, but she moved straight on and wasn't fazed at all. Excellent! #DancingOnIce #DOI — SHANE (@SHANEOfficial_) January 26, 2020

Dancing On Ice airs Sundays on ITV at 6pm