Baptiste is returning for a second series on BBC One

Crime drama Baptiste will return for a second season, the BBC has announced today.

The series features Tchéky Karyo as detective Julien Baptiste, a role he originated in anthology drama The Missing, as he takes on cases while dealing with his difficult personal life.

Baptiste debuted on BBC One in February 2019 to positive reviews and strong ratings of more than seven million viewers per episode.

The new episodes will pick up with the title character after he endures a terrible personal tragedy, which puts a strain on his marriage and leads to problems with alcohol.

In the midst of this difficult time, he faces a new case involving British Ambassador Emma Chambers (Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw), whose family goes missing during a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains.

Baptiste’s search for answers takes him into the dangerous underworld of Budapest and puts him up against a police force he doesn’t trust as well as unrelenting media interest.

Series creators Harry and Jack Williams have returned to pen the new scripts, with filming expected to begin in Budapest next month.

“We are thrilled to be continuing Julien Baptiste’s story. Even more ambitious than ever, this year’s story pays homage to its roots in The Missing by unfolding across two distinct periods of time, and we can guarantee even more surprises and twists,” the brothers said in a statement.

Baptiste actor Tchéky Karyo added: “I am so excited and proud of Harry and Jack for their new audacious story in Hungary. I can’t wait to prepare for Julien’s new adventure and for the emotions that he is about to go through. I’m looking forward to sharing this incredible journey with an amazing cast.”

A premiere date for the new series is yet to be announced.