Ainsley Harriott, Nadiya Hussain and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight in New Year’s Honours list

The New Year’s Honours for 2020 are out – with big names from TV and film amongst those recognised this year.

Advertisement

An opportunity to recognise remarkable people who have contributed to British society in various ways, there are more than 1,000 recipients of honours this year, many of whom are regular people recognised for charity work or for excelling in a particular field.

As always, faces from film and television comprise some of the names on the list, including famous chefs Nadiya Hussain and Ainsley Harriott being awarded with MBEs, while Nigel Slater receives an OBE.

Steven Knight, creator of the BBC’s smash-hit drama Peaky Blinders and the writer of their recent A Christmas Carol series, has been recognised with a CBE.

Another BBC talent, sports presenter Gabby Logan has become an MBE for services to sports broadcasting and promoting women’s sport.

British soap stars were well represented, with EastEnders’ Rudolph Walker earning a CBE for his work helping disadvantaged children get into acting, while former Corrie actor Derek Griffiths has been made an MBE for services to drama and diversity.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

There has also been recognition for British film directors that have become huge names the world over, with Steve McQueen (12 Years A Slave) and Sam Mendes (1917) both receiving knighthoods this year.

In addition, the star of classic ’80s musical Grease and multiple Grammy award winner Olivia Newton-John has been made a dame for her work in entertainment, as well as services to charity and cancer research.

Advertisement

Last but not least, television presenter Steve Backshall (Blue Planet Live) and Planet Earth II cinematographer Gordon Buchanan have both received MBEs for their work in conservation.