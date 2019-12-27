Accessibility Links

  3. Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd says Shona “may never wake up again” after shooting

Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd says Shona “may never wake up again” after shooting

David breaks down over Shona's shooting and faces a difficult legal battle

Jack P Shepherd in Coronation Street

Coronation Street‘s David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) is pushed to the emotional brink after his wife Shona (Julia Goulding) dramatically falls into a coma, following the sensational Christmas Day shooting.

While Shona was doing a treasure hunt in the Winter Wonderland on 25th December, she came under fire from Derek Milligan (Craige Els). Though she survived the initial bullet wound, Shona starts bleeding internally after undergoing surgery, and slips into a coma from which she may never wake up.

Shepherd says his character is “told it’s not likely she’ll make a full recovery, they don’t even know when or if she’ll wake up and if she does, she’ll probably be in a very bad way.”

But even though everyone is telling him to prepare for the worst, David is unable to give up hope. “He’s just married her and he reminds everyone that was for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, and he’ll stick by that no matter what. She’s his wife and if she never wakes up again he’ll still be by her side.”

Julia Goulding in Coronation Street

At the same time, David has other pressing matters to deal with, as he is summoned as a witness in Josh Tucker’s (Ryan Clayton) trial, in which he is accused of raping two other men.

David is keen to see his rapist brought to justice, but is reluctant to leave Shona’s side. Eventually, he agrees to testify, after Gail and Nick manage to convince him that it’s what Shona would want.

The trial doesn’t go so smoothly, however, and David ends up lashing out and shouting in the courtroom.

David has shown his darker side plenty of times in the past, and, according to Shepherd, there may be more to come from the character, who is going to have a hard time processing his grief: “He’s been through so much, there’s a lot of anger and frustration, then there are moments when he does lose it and breakdown.”

“You’ll see in the New Year,” the actor said. “David on the edge is capable of anything, I’m really looking forward to it and I get to do my own stunts!”

Jack P Shepherd in Coronation Street
