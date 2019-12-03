Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for our couples in week 12

This is it. The remaining four couples have one last chance to secure a place in the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing final.

Emma Barton, Kelvin Fletcher, Karim Zeroual and Chris Ramsey will Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba and Quickstep their way across the BBC ballroom before Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announce the finalists.

The Strictly professionals will open the show alongside critically acclaimed ballet superstar and The Royal Ballet’s former principal guest artist, Carlos Accosta CBE, while Niall Horan will perform a musical number on Sunday night’s Results Show.

Here’s all the dances and songs for the semi-final:

Emma and Anton – Cha Cha to Hold My Hand by Jess Glynne

Emma and Anton – Waltz to Gymnopédie No. 1 by Erik Satie

Chris and Karen – Rumba to Don’t Watch Me Cry by Jorja Smith

Chris and Karen – Viennese Waltz to Somebody to Love by Queen

Karim and Amy – Argentine Tango to Libertango by Bond

Karim and Amy – American Smooth to Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond

Kelvin and Oti – Paso Doble to Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes

Kelvin and Oti – Quickstep to The Lady is a Tramp by Glee cast

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7:20pm