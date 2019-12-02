I’m A Celebrity’s Myles Stephenson gets flirty with campmate Kate Garraway

Myles Stephenson has proved himself one of the most flirtatious campmates in this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, even previously admitting he’d love to ‘marry’ fellow campmate Caitlyn Jenner’s model daughter, Kendall.

But the ‘Rak-Su’ singer has now gone one step further, admitting that his “TV crush” is none other than one of his fellow jungle celebrities… Kate Garraway!

In Tuesday’s episode the Good Morning Britain host, 52, invited Myles, 28, to go to her bed after he complained of a sore neck, and the excited singer said: “I can’t turn that one down, definitely not, Kate Garraway in your bed.” When fellow camper Jacqueline asked him what was ‘the oldest [he] would go’, he said: “I don’t know, I’ve slept with someone older that Kate Garraway. You are the same age as my mum.”

“And you’ve slept with someone older than your mum?” said Jacqueline. “Yep,” he replied, adding that it had happened on a “night out”.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Nadine said: “He’s a dark horse, I am shocked!”

While Jacqueline wasn’t surprised that Myles likes an older woman (“He just likes ladies, you know!”), Kate was clearly flattered, revealing “that it’s good to know because I think when you approach 50 it feels like you are no longer attractive. It’s a massive number and it feels like a big thing.”

Myles replied: “You are one of my TV crushes… you are beautiful.”

“I think he might have been being kind,” a bashful Kate later said in The Bush Telegraph, “that was his charity work for the year!”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! currently airs nightly at 9pm on ITV