John Boyega takes responsibility for lost Rise of Skywalker script that ended up on eBay

Sounds like there was a momentary blip in the force for John Boyega, after the shame-faced actor revealed that it was his Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker script that was stolen and put up for auction on eBay.

JJ Abrams, the film’s director, had previously revealed that an unnamed actor had left their script under their bed and it had wound up on eBay (luckily it was spotted by a Disney employee and purchased in the nick of time).

Speaking on Good Morning America, Boyega revealed that it had been his script, adding: “It was actually from my apartment. I was moving apartments, and I left the script under my bed.

“I was like, ‘I will leave it under my bed and when I wake up the next morning, I will take it and then move.’ But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit. The script, it just stayed there. And a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and puts it on eBay for like £65.”

OMG! @johnboyega admits it was HIS @starwars #TheRiseOfSkywalker script that was put on eBay! But he swears it was an accident! ???? https://t.co/i9rZzYNwW0 pic.twitter.com/RNCKWCscpl — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 27, 2019

Boyega is set to reprise his role as Finn in the upcoming final instalment of the current Star Wars trilogy, released in UK cinemas on 19th December 2019. So far everyone involved has remained tight-lipped about the film’s plot, although the trailer did appear to show Daisy Ridley’s Rey armed with a double-bladed lightsaber, apparently turning to the Dark Side (say it isn’t so!).

You can watch the full trailer for Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker below: