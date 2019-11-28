Accessibility Links

  I'm A Celeb first look at Nadine Coyle struggling in panic during underwater trial

I’m A Celeb first look at Nadine Coyle struggling in panic during underwater trial

The former Girls Aloud singer struggles to overcome her fear of underwater critters in tonight's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Bushtucker trial

Nadine Coyle lands herself in deep water in tonight’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, as the former pop star struggles to complete the latest Bushtucker Trial, “Sinister Circus”.

In the preview clip Nadine, along with fellow jungle campmates Ian Wright, Jacqueline Jossa and Roman Kemp, is locked inside a water tank filled with amphibious jungle critters, including snakes and crabs.

As the water rises inside the four tanks, Ant and Dec instruct Nadine to duck underwater and read the padlock codes at the bottom of her tank — but she appears to struggle to overcome her fear of the surrounding snakes.

“I can’t do it — snakes,” the former Girls Aloud singer tells Ian, who asks her what’s wrong. “I can’t, I can’t,” she repeats, trying and failing again to go underwater.

Meanwhile Ronan and Ian struggle to unlock their handcuffs, as Ant and Dec look on with concern as the men fail to fit their separate keys inside the locks.

You can watch the full clip below: 

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Ian expressed his frustration with Andrew to the Bush Telegraph
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

