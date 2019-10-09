What is See? When is it on Apple TV+ and what’s it about?

There’s a new streaming service on the block, with Apple TV+ set to bring a whole new collection of dramas to our screens when it debuts in November.

And among their first shows is See, a new showcase for Aquman/Khal Drogo himself Jason Momoa, who plays a warlord in a future world where everyone is blind… until two children are born with the mythical ability to see.

When is See coming to Apple TV?

See will be released to coincide with the launch of Apple TV+ on November 1st.

Other titles at launch will include For All Mankind, Dickinson and The Morning Show.

Is there a trailer for See?

There is – and while the series’ characters wouldn’t be able to watch it, you can now!

The trailer introduces a futuristic world where mankind has lost its ability to see, with society degenerating into a more simplistic tribal culture and sight lost to the years as a myth while survivors scrabble to make their living.

But that all changes when a warlord (Jason Momoa) realises his two baby children are the first in generations to be able to see the world around them…

Who’s in the cast of See?

Jason Momoa stars as lead character Baba Voss, with Alfre Woodard as his fellow tribe member Paris and Sylvia Hoeks (above) as the evil Queen Kane.

Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Yadira Guevara-Prip and Mojean Aria also star.

What’s See about? What’s the plot?

A plot summary for the new series reads:

In the distant future, the human race has lost the sense of sight, and society is left to find new ways to interact, build, hunt and survive. Meanwhile, blind warrior Baba Voss’ wife gives birth to a set of twins. To his tribe’s amazement, the twins can see. As word spreads, it gets the attention of a clinical queen who will stop at nothing to get her hands on the twins. In order to protect his children, Voss is forced to rely on his instincts and must rally fellow tribes to take down the queen and her tyrannical cult before they can capture the children.

Based on the trailer, which also appears to show the children as young adults, See will cover quite a sprawl of time – assuming that the scene wasn’t just from a flashforward sequence.

There are also some questions about just how well humanity would fare long-term without eyesight, but we’re sure the series will address those in time.