BBC acquires new crime series The Investigation

The BBC has acquired the rights to a new six-part Scandinavian crime series from Oscar-nominated writer and director Tobias Lindholm.

Advertisement

The Investigation stars Soren Malling as real life Copenhagen police chief, and Head of Homicide, Jens Moller as he attempts to uncover the events that led to the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall in 2017.

Show bosses are working in cooperation with Moller, and Wall’s parents, Ingrid and Joachim Wall. It will focus on the “methodical, unusual and technical work” that enabled the Copenhagen Police to solve the case.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Wall, a freelance journalist who wrote for The New York Times, The Guardian, Vice and others, was reported missing on Friday 11th August 2017. She had not returned after setting off to interview entrepreneur Peter Madsen on his submarine in Copenhagen. Between 21st August and 29th November that year, her body parts were found in different locations in the surrounding area. Madsen was later convicted of her murder.

Advertisement

“It is with great humility that I create The Investigation,” Lindholm said in a statement. “There is a great deal of responsibility in choosing to tell stories about events from the real world. Therefore, I am more than grateful for all the support I’ve received, including some of Denmark’s and Sweden’s most talented and acclaimed actors.”