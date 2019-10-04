Claymation star Morph is coming back to TV after 20 years
The bad-tempered terracotta man will star in a new series of animated stories
Here’s news that will get SMart fans animated: stop-motion character Morph is returning to screens after two decades.
According to Peter Lord, creator of the tiny claymation man, Morph will return in a short series of new films. “It’s so new, I can’t reveal where it’ll be but, yes, a five-minute series. I think maybe fifteen five-minute stories,” he told BBC Radio Orkney.
He added: “As we speak, back at the studio in Bristol, they’re building the sets in readiness.”
Although the Aardman Animations character has starred in three online series since 2013, Morph hasn’t enjoyed a regular TV segment since 1998 show On Your Marks.
The terracotta-coloured figure first hit screens with Tony Hart in classic BBC One show Take Hart, before featuring in The Amazing Adventures of Morph, Hartbeat and The Morph Files.
A little peek at the stills. @AmazingMorph @HighlandPark @orkneycom #OrkneyAdventure pic.twitter.com/C8fAWuNaXn
— Peter Lord (@PeteLordAardman) October 3, 2019
But don’t expect Morph to return to screen soon, as Lord revealed, the claymation process is exceptionally slow. “I think an animator these days shoots about six seconds a day. It’s slow,” he said.
Until Morph’s comeback, you can catch him on Lord’s Twitter, where he posts updates of his wild life in Orkney.
Of course it’s not all standing stones, brochs and souterrains here on Orkney. We also have Gerri’s ice cream parlour! @AmazingMorph @orkneycom @OrkneyLibrary @aardman pic.twitter.com/ouRm6do9Xs
— Peter Lord (@PeteLordAardman) September 30, 2019