BBC1 to air David Cameron documentary The Cameron Years

If you’re at all confused by what’s been going on in the news the past few days, perhaps it’s time to revisit how it all began. BBC1 will be airing a political documentary tracing David Cameron’s career in Downing Street — including the origins of Brexit.

The two-part series, beginning on Monday 9th September at 9pm, promises unprecedented access to the former Prime Minister, and will chart his rise to power as the young leader of a coalition government, to his General Election win in 2015 and his resignation just one year later after the nation voted to leave the European Union.

Cameron will speak “candidly” for the first time about his recollections from his time in power.

A statement read: “The first episode begins by examining how David Cameron went from riding high following his successful 2015 election campaign, to offering his own resignation to the British public on the steps of Downing Street just over a year later,” the statement continues.

Cameron will also be grilled by ITV’s Tom Bradby in his first in-depth interview since leaving Number 10.

BBC Parliament hit an all-time ratings high earlier this week, as Boris Johnson suffered his first defeat as Prime Minister, as MPs voted to take control of the House of Commons in order to force a vote on a bill that will prevent a no deal Brexit.