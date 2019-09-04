BBC parliament hits all-time rating high with Boris Johnson’s Brexit defeat

BBC Parliament hit an all-time ratings high on Tuesday as Boris Johnson suffered his first defeat as Prime Minister, with MPs voting to take control of the House of Commons in order to force a vote on a bill that will prevent a no deal Brexit.

Some 1.5m viewers tuned in across the course of the day, marking the biggest 24 hours for the channel on record.

The drama in Westminster continues into Wednesday, as opposition parties and Tory rebels lead a debate on Labour politician Hillary Benn’s bill to block a no deal Brexit.

Any one else got the parliament channel on? — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) September 3, 2019

If it goes through, Johnson is expected to call a snap general election, which will then be put to a vote itself on Wednesday evening. In other words, Tuesday’s rating record may not last very long….

The channel is providing live coverage from the House of Commons throughout the ongoing Brexit crisis, and it is captivating the nation – even drawing viewers away from the beloved Great British Bake Off, which aired its latest episode on Channel 4.

Find me frantically swapping between BBC Parliament and #GBBO in a UK capital near you ???? pic.twitter.com/oRtlC0jYe3 — Arved Werner Kirschbaum (@0ptimistBiscuit) September 3, 2019

Here’s how you can tune in and catch all of the action….