How can I watch the no deal Brexit vote live on TV?

BBC Parliament will have coverage from the House of Commons all day. You can watch it live online here.

At 3pm, opposition parties and conservative party defectors will take control of House of Commons business to debate the bill.

Votes on the bill are expected to come in before 6pm.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that if he is forced to request an extension to the current Brexit deadline of 31st October 2019, he will call a snap general election.

If the bill passes, it is likely that there will be a vote on whether or not to hold a general election, which will reportedly take place at 7pm.

At 8:30pm there could be a possible government motion on holding a general election, followed by a vote.