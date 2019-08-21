David Cameron to be grilled in ITV interview special

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron is set to be interviewed for a special ITV programme to be aired in early Autumn.

Three years since he resigned from office following the country’s Brexit referendum, Cameron will speak to presenter Tom Brady in his first in-depth TV interview about his time in Number 10.

The topics Cameron is set to face will include regrets about his time in office and his thoughts on Prime minister (and old fellow Etonian) Boris Johnson as the UK steels itself for a potential no-deal Brexit.

Speaking about the upcoming interview, Brady said: “I tracked David Cameron’s rise to power and then departure in my decade as ITV’s Political Editor, so I am thoroughly looking forward to this much-anticipated interview. It could hardly come at a more interesting, or pivotal, time.”

The interview will tie in with the launch of David Cameron’s memoir, For the Record, which is released on 19th September, a month before Johnson’s Halloween Brexit deadline.

Cameron is also expected to speak to John Humphrys on BBC Radio 4, marking the veteran journalist’s last major interview before he retires.

The Cameron Interview on ITV will air in early Autumn