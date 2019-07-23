When is This Way Up on TV? Who is in the cast and what’s it about?

Written by and starring Irish comedian Aisling Bea, Channel 4’s new six-part comedy drama follows Aine, a foreign language school worker who’s recovering from a “teeny little nervous breakdown”. Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan joins the cast as Aine’s worried sister, Shona.

Here’s everything you need to know about This Way Up…

When is This Way Up on TV?

The series, produced by Sharon Horgan’s production company Merman, will premiere on Channel 4 later in the year, but hopefully we don’t have too long to wait until it hits our screens— Aisling Bea previously revealed that the world premiere of the first two episodes would take place Tuesday 2nd July at the BFI in London.

What are YOU doing next Tuesday July 2nd at 6pm? Would you like to see the WORLD 🌍 PREM of 2eps of my new show This Way Up followed by a Q&A with myself & @SharonHorgan ? ! At the prestigious @BFI ? WELL YOU CAN! Please come! Tickets here: https://t.co/m2hd0nwpUY pic.twitter.com/OhlqbBHety — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) June 25, 2019

What is This Way Up about?

Aine is an English-as-a-foreign language (TEFL) teacher who’s trying to piece her life back together following a nervous breakdown. At her side is her sister, Shona, a finance whizz who worries about Aine — and whether she has room for her boyfriend in her flat since she bought a new coffee table…

The TEFL school where Aine works is also full of lost characters, each hoping to achieve happiness in the face of both social and psychological barriers.

Channel 4 describe the series (previously announced under the working title of Happy AF) as a “pin-sharp, poignant comedy which, with warmth and keen-edged wit, shows that the journey to happiness is harder for some than others.”

“This show is my baby and I am extremely excited about it,” Bea said. “Sharon and I have been trying to make a baby for a few years now and in the last while we’ve gotten some extra help in and now finally I am pregnant with a show and can’t wait to give birth to it, put it in a pram and show it to everyone. This is a metaphor for making TV by the way, I am not pregnant.”

Who stars in This Way Up?

Irish comedian Aisling Bea, best known for her stand-up work and appearances on shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats, plays Aine, a woman attempting to recover after a nervous breakdown. BAFTA-winning Catastrophe writer and star Sharon Horgan plays Aine’s sister, Shona.

Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show, Halal in the Family) plays Shona’s boyfriend Vish, while Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Outlander) also joins the cast as Richard, father to one of Aine’s new students, a young French boy who was previously estranged from Richard before his mother died. Indira Varma (best known as Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones) plays Shona’s colleague and new confidante, Charlotte.

Is there a trailer for This Way Up?

Not yet, but we’ll be keeping this page regularly updated with new announcements, plot details, and trailers.