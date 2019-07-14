Is Game of Thrones on Netflix? Where to watch HBO’s series

Over the past few years Game of Thrones has gone from cult-hit to one of the biggest shows on television, watched by millions across the globe.

Now it’s all come to an end after nine-years, 73 episodes and eight seasons.

Based on the books of George RR Martin, HBO’s smash-hit fantasy TV series tells the story of warring factions in Westeros fighting for control of the coveted Iron Throne in King’s Landing. But all the while “winter is coming” and north of the wall a ferocious frozen army is about to attack everything that the people of Westeros hold true.

Starring a huge ensemble cast including Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Iain Glen, Natalie Dormer, Alfie Allen, Maisie Williams and Jerome Flynn to name but a few, the series explored politics, power and family feuds in one of the most expensive and beautifully shot series ever to arrive on TV screens.

If you want to watch the whole series again – or for the first time – you still can online.

Is Game of Thrones on Now TV?

Game of Thrones aired on Sky, but was removed on May 31 from Now TV.

Is Game of Thrones on Amazon

Since Game of Thrones has finished airing Amazon has picked it up.

You can watch season 1-8 on Amazon, but you have to buy each season or buy it per episode.

Season one costs £19.99, and prices vary per season, and an episode costs £2.49.

If you want your own copy there’s also the DVD. Game of Thrones: The Complete Series is on sale now. You can also buy the individual seasons:

Is Game of Thrones on Netflix?

Game of Thrones is not currently available on Netflix in the UK.