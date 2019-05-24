Will Rick kill Gary in Coronation Street as revenge for robbery?

Villainous Coronation Street loan shark Rick Neelan (Greg Wood) is baying for the blood of Gary Windass (Mikey North) believing he was behind a robbery at his office on Friday 24th May, leading to the menacing money lender kidnapping and torturing the beleaguered builder.

Advertisement

Is Gary a goner?

Roguish Rick reappeared when Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) and Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) ransacked his office looking for evidence linking him to Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), who they believe to be hiding the fact he is in debt to the nasty Mr Neelan.

Unfortunately the girls’ heist went awry when Rick’s scary sidekick Sharon arrived back unexpectedly and Sarah crept up from behind and whacked her over the head with a heavy-looking box, knocking her unconscious. The trio made a sharp exit before getting caught as Sharon woke up not realising she heard Toyah shout after Sarah to hurry up…

Later Rick vowed revenge on whoever set up the fake appointment to deliberately get him out of the way so the office could be raided, and groggy Sharon revealed she remembers the name ‘Sarah’ being called out. The penny dropped for Rick who made the link to his ex-client Gary whose girlfriend had the same name…

When does Rick confront Gary?

Rick is on the warpath and on Monday 27th May, as Corrie’s big week kicks off with episodes showing nightly at 9pm, Gary tries to make his escape knowing the girls broke into Mr Neelan’s place. By Tuesday 28th May, dazed Mr Windass is tied to a radiator in Rick’s office with the gangster threatening him for sending Sarah to do his dirty work and steal his stash of passports back.

Desperate to protect Sarah, on Wednesday 29th May, Gary denies everything but raging Rick won’t let it drop and says he’s going to kill him! When Rick is called away to deal with a client, Gary manages to leave a message on Sarah’s phone warning her she is in danger from Rick, who then returns to the room and prepares to finish him off… Is Gary set to be killed off in a surprise twist?

This is also the episode in which viewers finally find out who is responsible for the factory roof collapse which caused the tragic death of Rana Habeeb. Gary is among the remaining three suspects, alongside Nick and Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill). If he thinks he’s about to die at Rick’s hands, will he confess to the crime?

Advertisement