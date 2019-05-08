Bethany and Ryan sleep together on Coronation Street – but will Alya ruin their relationship?

Bethany Platt has finally managed to exorcise the demons of her abusive past by embarking on a relationship with Ryan Connor, but is her new-found happiness set to be short-lived?

Advertisement

Coronation Street fans have followed Bethany on her road to recovery following the sexual exploitation she was subjected to by the predatory Nathan Curtis.

Wednesday 8th May’s double bill saw her bare her soul to Ryan and reveal her feelings for him – all of which led to the two of them sleeping together.

The trouble is that, prior to Bethany confessing all to Ryan, he had been sending signals to Alya Nazir that he was interested in her! This evening’s cliffhanger scene saw Ryan telling Alya that he wanted to cancel their date as he was now seeing Bethany. It was an admission that resulted in Alya venting her fury…

Corrie spoilers: what does Alya do next?

Tonight’s episodes ended with Alya telling Ryan that Bethany had the right to know what kind of man he was. And Friday’s visit to Weatherfield finds her growing increasingly determined to put Bethany in the picture after spotting her looking loved-up while in Ryan’s company.

“Alya’s pride is hurt, her ego is knocked and she feels really embarrassed by the whole situation. So she gets really angry when she sees Bethany and Ryan together,” says actress Sair Khan. But the Corrie star doesn’t think that her character should resort to reprisals.

“Alya’s reaction is a bit too over the top and she’s too defensive. If it’s Bethany who Ryan wants, then who is Alya to hold them back? I would advise Alya to put this down to experience?”

Does Bethany end up leaving?

Actress Lucy Fallon has announced that she is set to leave Coronation Street, but it won’t be as a result of this latest storyline. In fact, the 23-year-old revealed last week that she is still going to be on screen as Bethany until next year.

“I have made the extremely difficult decision to leave at the end of my contract in 2020,” Fallon said. “It’s hard to put into words how much this show means to me. I’ve made lifelong friends with some of the most talented and hardworking people in the industry, I’ve had some terrific and immensely important storylines and I’ve laughed with the best people every day.

“I’m so thankful to [producer] Iain MacLeod and everyone at Coronation Street, I owe everything to them and I will miss them greatly.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.