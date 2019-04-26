When is David Harewood: Psychosis and Me on TV? What’s it about?

30 years ago, Homeland and Supergirl star David Harewood was sectioned following a mental breakdown — much of which he doesn’t remember.

Advertisement

He’s now set to piece together what happened to him, while meeting others going through mental health crises today, for a new BBC2 documentary marking Mental Health Awareness week.

Here’s everything you need to know about David Harewood: Psychosis and Me.

When is David Harewood: Psychosis and Me on TV?

David Harewood: Psychosis and Me will air on BBC2 later this spring.

Whats David Harewood: Psychosis and Me about?

David Harewood was 23 years old when he was sectioned and treated with anti-psychotic medication in hospital.

After opening up about the experience publicly for the first time on Twitter on World Mental Health Awareness Day 2017, Harewood received thousands of messages of support on social media, with many sharing details of their own mental breakdowns and issues.

So.. it’s #WorldMentalHealthDay today. As someone who had a breakdown and was sectioned in my 20’s I’m here to tell you that there’s no shame in talking about it if your struggling. I haven’t done too bad since! Go easy on yourself today, and get some help if you can. X pic.twitter.com/dhLOBN9FQV — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) October 10, 2017

In the film, Harewood retraces his steps as he tries to remember his breakdown and the days leading up to it. He also accompanies mental health professionals on the frontline, meeting vulnerable people who have recently had similar experiences to his own breakdown.

Advertisement

What is the BBC doing for Mental Health Awareness week?

The BBC has commissioned a slate of personal documentaries exploring what it is to live with mental health issues. Alongside Psychosis and Me, Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain will open up about her struggles with anxiety, while in Alastair Campbell: Depression and Me, Tony Blair’s former spin doctor goes on a search for new treatments for his depression.