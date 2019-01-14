Nicola Rubinstein’s Coronation Street comeback storyline revealed

Coronation Street returnee Nicola Rubinstein (Nicola Thorp) will be seen pressuring Gary Windass (Mikey North) for maintenance payments when she returns to Weatherfield next week. Gary will be initially thrilled to see Nicola and their son Zack when they arrive back in town to visit Eileen. But after losing out on a contract to fix up Audrey’s house, Gary finds the financial pressure mounting when Nicola reminds him that he owes her cash.

The upcoming drama – teased today on the ITV soap’s official website – will also see Sarah get increasingly annoyed with Gary when she clocks the designer clothes that he’s bought Zack for Christmas and then learns about the fact that he’s missed out on the opportunity to renovate her gran’s home on Grasmere Drive.

Frustrated with her other half, Sarah ends up flirting with legal eagle lothario Adam over a bottle of wine. But when Adam tries to kiss her, how will Sarah respond?

The character of Nicola has not been seen on screen since June when she exited for a new life in Bristol with her baby son. Speaking when she returned to filming back in November, Thorp revealed that she was thrilled to be back on set:

“It’s my first day back on the set of Corrie. I’m so excited to be back. I’ve missed you all. It’s been a long time now since Phelan’s reign of terror. I hope you’re all looking forward to what Nicola is going to get up to when she’s back on screens in January”

