Which ‘dead’ Coronation Street character is actually still alive?

Coronation Street is to reveal that villainous Duncan Foster’s previously-thought-dead wife is actually still alive. As fans of the ITV soap know, conniving Duncan has managed to frame Sally for fraud, landing her in prison in the process.

But a fresh twist comes next week when viewers find out that Duncan’s wife May – who he claimed to have died from a stoke – is really still in the land of the living.

New storyline teasers on the official Corrie website state that Duncan will land himself in hospital after getting involved in a road accident during a showdown with Tim.

As Sally’s family then descend on Weatherfield General, Sophie makes a shocking discovery when she spots Duncan’s wife May. With the clan determined to prove that Duncan is a con man, could May hold the key to freeing Sally from jail?

As viewers will do doubt recall, the character of Duncan first appeared on Coronation Street when he was seen applying for a council grant in the hope of setting up a charity in memory of his supposedly late wife May. After fleecing the council of cash, Duncan subsequently claimed that Sally was responsible for the theft. So might May’s reappearance lead to the truth finally being revealed?

