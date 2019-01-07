Fans have been left whether Hunter still has homicide on his mind after he was seen in a cliffhanger scene brandishing the firearm that he claimed to have disposed of. But it no seems that Hunter is set to depart as writers bring the plotline to its conclusion.

Confirming the news to Digital Spy, a spokesperson said: "We can confirm Charlie Winter is leaving and wish him all the best for the future."

A show insider added: "Bosses are staying tight lipped on exactly how Hunter exits Walford, but after he shot Ray dead at New Year, it promises to be dramatic.

"Hunter will be on our screens for a while yet and there is still a lot more drama to come as he and his mum are faced with the fallout of his actions."

Charlie Winter is about to mark his first-year anniversary on EastEnders, having made his debut on 6 February 2018.

