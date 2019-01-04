Mandy Dingle and son Vinny arrive in Emmerdale – here’s what happens next

Lisa Riley has made her Emmerdale comeback in Friday’s episode, with her character Mandy Dingle resurfacing after 17 years away, this time in the company of her son Vinny (Bradley Johnson).

Mandy was seen springing her surprise on Sam as she turned up in a taxi in tonight’s cliffhanger scene. Sam immediately made the assumption that her cousin was back in the village for Marlon’s upcoming official wedding to Jessie. But it was obvious from Mandy’s guarded expression that there’s another reason for her return.

Next week’s episodes of Emmerdale will see Mandy interrupting the nuptials, where she ends up becoming the couple’s witness – much to the unease of ex-husband Paddy Kirk. who is unnerved to see his old flame again.

Fans can then expect all hell to break loose when an emotional Chas ends up snapping and attacking Mandy. The ladies later make up, but when Mandy hears of Paddy’s recent heartache over baby Grace, will she be be able to bring herself to tell Paddy the real reason why she’s back?

Asked whether Mandy still has feelings for Paddy, Riley said recently: “I don’t want to give anything away – that’s going to be a nice surprise. It’s the question that everyone wants to know, even my dad has been asking me! So I’ll let that evolve on screen. And I think you’ll like it. As to how it ended between them 17 years ago, Mandy doesn’t have regrets. And if she did, she’d she’d just make a joke and play the bravado card anyway.”

The actress also revealed that she’d stayed close with many of her co-stars during her years away from the Dales, commenting, “I’m constantly in touch with James Hooten [Sam], Mark Charnock [Marlon], Dom Brunt [Paddy] and Steve Halliwell [Zak]. I’m a Dingle for life.

“There are so many Dingles, and the writers can take them down so many avenues. You can give them comedy, or stories that will break your heart. People still talk about Mandy and Paddy’s engagement to this day. I’m proud to have been there at the start of a soap dynasty!”

