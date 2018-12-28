Duncan dies after showdown with Tim in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street villain Duncan Radfield (Nicholas Gleaves) is hit by a car after a dramatic confrontation with Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine). Has Tim gone too far in his desperate attempt to expose the con man and prove he framed his wife Sally (Sally Dynevor) for fraud?

Tim and sister-in-law Gina Seddon (Connie Hyde) have persuaded dastardly Duncan’s lawyer Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Milo) to switch sides and help them find evidence Sally is very much the victim, and on Monday 7 January Gina breaks into Duncan’s place to look for clues while he’s summoned to Imran’s office.

Returning home unexpectedly early, Duncan almost catches Gina hiding under his bed but Tim arrives and bangs on the door demanding a word, allowing Ms Seddon enough time to make her escape through the window. Later, Duncan sneaks out to make a call in a phone box but is unaware Gina is watching – and when he leaves she sneaks in and presses redial, which leads her to discover some incriminating information…

Tim reckons he’s now got a smoking gun to free Sal, but the authorities say it’s not enough and Mrs Metcalfe’s prison ordeal continues – she’s even beaten up by her drug dealing new cellmate.

On Friday 11 January, Tim and stepdaughter Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent) try a different tactic and lure Duncan’s daughter Olivia, who may provide the key to bringing him down, for a summit at Speed Daal. Getting wind of it, Duncan shows up and drags Olivia out, but he is clearly rattled.

Tim won’t let it go and when Duncan does a runner, he chases after him and a standoff ensues between the blokes. But disaster strikes when Tim lunges for his nemesis to attack him, only for Duncan to swerve out of the way and step into the road – and get run over by a speeding car!

Has Tim killed Duncan? If Sally is freed, will her husband be the one to end behind bars for trying to exonerate her?

