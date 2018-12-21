How to watch and stream Wolves v Liverpool live – what time is kick off and what TV channel is it on?

Liverpool are the team to beat in 2018/19 in the Premier League. They’ve got their noses ahead of the seemingly invincible Manchester City and they’re going to do everything they can to consolidate their new-found top spot during the busy Christmas and New Year fixtures.

Wolves, however, will not be an easy match for the reds and will make the Liverpool title hopefuls battle hard if they want to take the three points away from the West Midlands.

It’s Friday night football worth staying in for.

What time is the Wolves v Liverpool game?

Wolves against Liverpool will kick off at 8pm on Friday 21st December 2018.

How to watch Wolves v Liverpool?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Molineux Stadium, West Midlands on 21st December.

