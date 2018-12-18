Accessibility Links

Will Sinead die on Coronation Street? Show boss speaks out

Producer Iain MacLeod reveals his plans for the character

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has admitted that he hasn’t yet decided whether Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) will survive her battle with cervical cancer. Speaking about his plans for the character, the soap boss said: “It’s a really long-running story and we genuinely haven’t decided what we’re doing with the ending.

“But the longer it goes on, the harder it becomes to kill Sinead because Katie and Rob [Mallard, who plays Daniel] have been so good in it. They’re almost acting their way off the butcher’s block.”

Viewers will be left fearing that this could be Sinead’s last Christmas as partner Daniel becomes ever-more determined to make it a festive season to remember.

Daniel and Sinead on Coronation Street

But Corrie fans can expect pregnant Sinead to be left distraught when she overhears Daniel discussing their potentially bleak future with Peter. Speaking about whether Sinead will beat cancer and give be able to be a parent to her as-yet-unborn baby, MacLeod added:

“I have an open mind about it – there’s a beautiful story to tell with an optimistic ending, but equally, a truthful story where it doesn’t work out. As to which is the right one, I’ll get more of a sense at the next writers’ conference. But if anyone were acting their way onto a long term tenure on the show it would be Katie and Rob.”

Speaking yesterday, the producer also unveiled his future plans for life in Weatherfield, including a dramatic roof collapse at the factory that will kill a main character, plus the return of Clayton Hibbs, whose comeback is set to cause ructions for mum Shona and her partner David. Carla Connor will also be the subject of a special standalone episode that will focus on her fragile mental health in the wake of the disaster at Underworld.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

