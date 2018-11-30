The best TV ‘ships’ that never quite sailed

Don’t worry dear RadioTimes.com readers, we haven’t gone overboard: we’re here to talk about ships, albeit not those of the nautical variety.

We’re discussing ‘ships’, as in “relationships”, an imagined romantic pairing of two people, fictional or otherwise.

We all have them, the two (or perhaps three, four or more) characters that we know won’t end up together but, deep down, still really wish they would. There’s a whole corner of the world wide web (the information superhighway, if you will) dedicated to lamenting the fate of these on-screen pairings.

So what better way to spend your day than dreaming about the “ones who got away”? Here are just some of our favourite ships that never quite made it out of the harbour…

The Doctor and Rose (Doctor Who)

Did you want Rose to get it Ecclest-on with the 9th Doctor after that kiss of life in The Parting of The Ways or spend seven minutes in Tardis heaven with David Tennant’s Doctor number 10?

Rose and the Doctor’s complicated companionship broke many a heart, and never really got off to a proper time-travelling start. Their love never dies among the fandom though.

Sherlock Holmes and John Watson (Sherlock)

Never mind The Woman, when it comes to 221b Baker Street there’s only one elementary pairing: Johnlock. The ease with which the crime-fighting duo play off each other is squeal-worthy.

Watson’s protective doting and Sherlock’s well-meaning gestures add comedic elements to every episode. And there’s enough fanfiction, fan art and video compilations to satisfy even the most insatiable fanatic during the long hiatuses.

Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth (Game of Thrones)

It might seem like an unlikely pairing but Brienne and Jamie have created some of the most understated, noteworthy chemistry on Game of Thrones. The two sword masters are stubborn and loyal to a fault, but together they forge an unlikely, oftentimes shaky friendship.

Our hearts break right alongside Brienne’s when Jamie utters the words “We don’t get to choose who we love” and we’re catapulted into the realization that Brimie will never be a reality.