Noughts and Crosses – What’s it about, who’s in the cast and when’s it on TV?

Malorie Blackman’s bestselling Young Adult novel, Noughts and Crosses, is being adapted for the screen by BBC1, with filming set to start later this year.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about the series so far — keep checking in for further updates!

When is Noughts and Crosses on TV?

There’s no set airdate yet, but filming will begin later this year on the six-part series, with each episode running an hour long.

What’s the show about?

The book is set in a dystopian, alternate world where whites and blacks are segregated, and follows Sephy, a member of the ruling black class, the ‘Crosses’, and her childhood friend Callum, a ‘Nought’ and member of the white underclass who were once slaves to the Crosses.

“Against a background of prejudice, distrust and powerful rebellion mounting on the streets, a passionate romance builds between Sephy and Callum which will lead them both into terrible danger,” the BBC’s synopsis reads.

The adaptation was first announced in 2016, but delays have meant that there’s been a shake-up in the writing team.

RadioTimes.com has launched a new campaign – Women’s Words – celebrating female screenwriters and asking why there aren’t more women’s voices on British TV Read more: www.radiotimes.com/womenswords

Being Human creator and Doctor Who writer Toby Whithouse is taking over the reins from the project’s original screenwriters, Youngers writer Levi David Addai and Life on Mars co-creator Matthew Graham.

Whithouse will oversee the script-writing process with the help of Riviera’s Lydia Adetunji and Five By Five’s Nathaniel Price.

Charlotte Moore, Director, BBC Content, said: “Noughts and Crosses is the definitive book for a young adult audience and the perfect fit for BBC1. Superb, high octane compulsive storytelling set within an alternative history that explores really relevant themes about race, privilege and how we treat each other.”

Advertisement

Malorie Blackman said: “I am beyond thrilled that Noughts and Crosses will be dramatised by the BBC – it couldn’t have found a better home. Callum and Sephy seem to have meant a lot to readers over the years and I’m excited at the prospect of watching them on my TV!”