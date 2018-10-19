Accessibility Links

  3. Is Game of Thrones on Netflix?

Is Game of Thrones on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the HBO fantasy TV series

Over the past few years Game of Thrones has gone from cult-hit to one of the biggest shows on television, watched by millions across the globe.

Based on the books of George RR Martin, HBO’s smash-hit fantasy TV series tells the story of warring factions in Westeros fighting for control of the coveted Iron Throne in King’s Landing. But all the while “winter is coming” and north of the wall a ferocious frozen army is about to attack everything that the people of Westeros hold true. Who will win this epic battle and what will be left remains to be seen.

Starring a huge ensemble cast including Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Iain Glen, Natalie Dormer, Alfie Allen, Maisie Williams and Jerome Flynn to name but a few, the series explores politics, power and family feuds in one of the most expensive and beautifully shot series ever to arrive on TV screens.

In the UK Game of Thrones is broadcast on Sky Atlantic, and is available to download via the Sky Go service for Sky subscribers. If you don’t have Sky, you can watch it on Now TV with a 14-day free trial.

Game of Thrones is not currently available on Netflix in the UK.

All about Game of Thrones

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

