Who is Susannah Constantine? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant and What Not To Wear presenter

The former What Not to Wear presenter has been announced for Strictly 2018

Susannah Constantine - Strictly Come Dancng 2018

Fashion guru Susannah Constantine has been revealed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The 56-year-old TV presenter, who made her name presenting What Not to Wear with Trinny Woodall in the early noughties, was revealed during Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain after being revealed, she said she was “sick with nerves” over taking part.

Susannah joins the likes of Lauren SteadmanLee RyanStacey DooleyVick HopeGraeme SwannDr Ranj SinghKatie Piper, Faye Tozer and Danny John-Jules in the class of Strictly 2018.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn

Susannah Constantine: key facts

#Strictly here I come!!! HELP! @bbcstrictly

Age: 56

Job: TV presenter and fashion expert

Instagram: @susannahconstantine

