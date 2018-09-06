What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on TV?

Everything you need to know about the chat show's return for its thirteenth series

The Jonathan Ross show is back with a whole new line-up of stars on his sofa. Here’s what you need to know…

What time is it on?

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturdays at 9.15pm on ITV.

Who’s on the sofa this week?

The host welcomes one final round of guests to take a seat in his green room, as his long-running celebrity interview show concludes. This time, he is joined by Paul Whitehouse, Ray Winstone, Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Joanna Lumley and Ashley Banjo. Paul and Ray also share a cheeky story about meeting Prince Philip…