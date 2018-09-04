When is We Are British Jews on TV? What’s it about?

A new BBC2 documentary explores how British Jews see the challenges facing their community

BBC2’s topical new documentary follows a cross section of British Jews exploring the challenges facing their community today – at home and in Israel.

When is We Are British Jews on TV?

The two-part documentary airs on Tuesday 4th September at 9pm on BBC2, and concludes on Wednesday 5th September at the same time.

What’s We Are British Jews about?

Eight British Jews with a range of practises, beliefs and lifestyles get to know one another, before going on a journey to find out about antisemitism in the UK, and how perceptions of Israel affect Britain’s Jewish population. The group also travel to Israel themselves to explore Judaism’s roots.

They speak with an owner of a local restaurant in Manchester who’s been the subject of anti-Semitic attacks, and also with a Labour MP who’s been trolled online.

The group encompasses a range of opinions – including Lilly, who has also spent time with Palestinians on the West Bank and comes head-to-head with some firm pro-Zionists.

