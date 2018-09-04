Hollyoaks: meet Romeo’s sister – Juliet!

Hollyoaks is introducing Romeo Quinn’s sister, predictably named Juliet, who makes her first appearance in late October as a new regular character and will be played by TV newcomer Niamh Blackshaw.

Audiences have already met cocky Romeo who is the result of a sleazy encounter between gay lawyer James Nightingale and prostitute Donna-Marie Quinn, who James’s bullying homophobic dad Mac paid to sleep with his son on his 16th birthday in a twisted attempt to ‘turn’ him straight.

Romeo came the village earlier this summer to track down his biological dad, who has no idea he even exists as mum Marnie paid Donna-Marie to keep quiet after learning she fell pregnant.

Juliet is described by Hollyoaks insiders as a “damaged and vulnerable young girl who lashes out at the world by bullying others. She has a close relationship with her big brother and protector, Romeo.”

Manchester-born Blackshaw said of joining the cast of the Channel 4 soap: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.” Sounds like Juliet is going to be trouble – will she makes friends or enemies of fellow Year 11 students Ollie Morgan, Imran Maalik and Brooke Hathaway?

Talking of Hollyoaks High, the school is finally set to reopen, with a colourful new look, at the end of September after being rebuilt following last November’s gas blast which claimed the life of teacher Neeta Kaur. Let’s hope the new term is less explosive…

