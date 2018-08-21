What time is The Lenny Henry Birthday Show on TV?

Sir Lenny Henry turns 60 this year, and the BBC is marking the milestone in style

Henry will be talking to Sir Trevor McDonald in a This Is Your Life format, as the pair look back on Henry’s life and career highlights.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Lenny Henry Birthday Show.

The Lenny Henry Birthday Show: Trailer

When is The Lenny Henry Birthday Show on TV?

The Lenny Henry Birthday Show airs at 8pm on BBC1 on Wednesday 22nd August 2018.

What’s the show about?

Lenny Henry has been on British screens since the 1970s, notably in the zany children’s show Tiswas which he joined in 1978.

Since then his versatility as both a comedian and entertainer has been proven across the decades, from his drag act Deeva and his roles in Chef! and Alive and Kicking, to his longstanding affiliation with Comic Relief.

Broadcaster Trevor McDonald will attempt to cover Henry’s many career highlights during a conversation in front of a live TV audience, interspersed with brand-new sketches, including Henry’s parodies of Stormzy and Stevie Wonder.